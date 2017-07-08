Vaganova Master Class course Day 6 









Hey guys!!!

I’m all snuggled up in the sofa by the reception, using the wifi to watch prison break meanwhile drinking tea and snacking. Perfect way to finish of a hard day!

I’ve been so tired today so the ballet class and the rehearsals were OK but not amazing. I’ll go to bed earlier tonight to be all energised and ready to work even harder tomorrow. Tomorrow we’ll spend the evening all together, doing activities, so I’m looking forward to that. As you may have noticed by now, we won’t have any day off, instead we’re ending pretty early on Monday.

The fact that I’ll be home in a week makes me really happy, I miss my family and also it’s rather complicated sharing a bathroom with 7 others girls… and unfortunately we don’t have any wifi either. The dance itself is amazing though and I’ve never worked this much with a variation before. The teachers give such great corrections and I’ve learnt so much!

Have a great evening ❤

