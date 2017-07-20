“Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.”



Hey guys!! Hope you're all well 😊

I'm about to start off a cozy movie night with my sister, we've just made a delicious dinner (chicken with zucchini pasta and cauliflower topped with Parmesan) and are now snuggled up with ice cream, chips and candy. Yummy!!

Our parents are traveling and the two younger siblings are staying with our cousin- only for a day though.

Tomorrow is my last working day for this week. For those who do not already know, I'm working as a swimming teacher, just like the last summer, teaching little children how to swim and so forth. It's really fun when the weather is all warm and sunny, as we are outside for 2.5 hours (3 different groups)- not as fun when it's 15 degrees and rain but oh well, only one more week to go.

I won't be working during the weekend though so my family and I are driving to Stockholm tomorrow to FIX THE APARTMENT!! I am so excited and I cannot wait to decorate it. This means that I will have to have alllll my packing ready by tomorrow afternoon and I have barely started… Other exciting upcoming things are the fact that we're flying to Delhi in exactly two weeks and it is my birthday next Saturday!

Have a good evening, take care! Xoxo

Advertisements