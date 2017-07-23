Stockholm happiness



Hey guys!!

I'm so happy to finally be back in Stockholm, after many months away. The weather is amazing and we've been doing incredibly much progress with the apartment. It feels great!!

I can't even describe how much I love this apartment. Its size is perfect, not too

small nor too big- it is very bright and everything looks amazing. We've bought such nice furniture and although it takes its sweet time, sooner or later we'll be done.

Rut came to the apartment yesterday night and then we went out for dinner in town. While my family stayed at our cousins' house Rut and I slept, for the very first time in the apartment. The bed was obviously not up by then (it is now though!) but some thick madrasses worked fine. After a good night's sleep, we got ready & went to the supermarket and got some breakfast. I was planning on meeting friends this afternoon but was way too busy and stuck with loads of work to do in the apartment.

The apartment really does look amazing and we'll buy the TV tomorrow and put some shelves up, then it should be pretty much good to go. Sadly, I have work awaiting for next week and will fly back to south of Sweden tomorrow evening, whereas my family will stay until Tuesday and fix the very last things.

Stockholm is for sure treating us well; the sun is shining, there are no clouds and only vague breezes. We're now out on the country side of Stockholm and will soon have dinner with our cousins. Yummy !

See you later ❤

