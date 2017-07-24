Posted on by moandreasson

Airport bound


Hello everyone!

I'm currently at the airport, waiting to board my plane. #airportbound much..?

Today we bought a bunch of plates, cups and other kitchen essentials. On our way back to the apartment we stopped by this Thai restaurant and got some takeaway to eat in the apartment.

After our delicious lunch (getting hungry only thinking about it lol) mom and I drove some quick errands while the others stayed in the apartment. Among other things, we got a TV and a vacuum cleaner, before heading back. I quickly got ready to catch my train to the airport and here I am: very early with nothing to do but to watch prison break and guess what? Well, the plane is delayed. How nice. It's only 10 minutes though, but I wouldn't get surprised if it ends up leaving even later.

The apartment looks better and better and here's a little sneak peek:

Have a good evening xo

See you later

