Q&A time !



Do you have any tips on starting dancing boarding school?

Don't bring too much unnecessary stuff. Instead, try to pack smart and bring things like containers to be put in your wardrobe or under the bed to make even more space for your clothes and other important stuff. Name all your clothes that you know will be easily mixed up or that you care for more, tights for example. Basically everyone has the same tights more or less and you don't want anyone to accidentally steal yours, right? Other than that I can't think of any more tips for now, if I come up with something later I'll definitely add that!

Har du någon gång känner att du inte orkar mer och bara ligga i sägnen och ge up? Have you ever felt that you just can't do it anymore and just wanna stay in bed and give it all up?

To be completely honest, yessssss!! Of course I have. Some days aren't good days and that's okay. It wouldn't be as fun if everything always goes smooth and with no obstacles on the way whatsoever. Am I right? Remember, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger and feeling down only indicates you've had way better days. And lastly, after the rain comes the sun, isn't it?

How much do you weight and how tall are you? I don't want to tell you my weight but I'm 173 cm. ☺️

Advice on beginning pointe? Be extremely careful when fitting the shoes so that you get the very best ones for YOUR feet. Put the shoes on a lot at home, before going to the studio. Don't do too many relevés or such before your teacher have advised you though, just wear the shoes with socks over and let the foot get used to the hard shank.

Tips if u have flexible issues? Always warm up before stretching, don't stress if you don't see results over a day or two. Remember, quality over quantity.

How do you get your extensions fast? Hard work will eventually give results but until then, keep stretching and strengthening outside class.

Who is your ballet role model / what tips do you have for dancers who feel like they're not good enough ? i love your blog so much !! 💘 thank youuuu ❤❤ Sylvie Guillem and Svetlana Zakharova are two amazing dancers I definitely look up to, to only mention a few. There are so many great dancers out there, big and small. Dusty Button (Instagram famous) is my daily inspiration as well, who doesn't wish to have the ability to turn like she does? And that turnout and extensions .. 😍

När började du dansa ?💗 When did you start dancing? I started dancing when I was 10 years old.

How do you have so much motivation to run, stretch, swim and practise everyday?? Oh well; you tell me… Something that really motivates me and keeps me going is actually the simple thought that hard work beats talent if talent doesn't work hard. I love the fact that I have loads of things I need to work on- to really take the job and make a difference about it. I know what I want to do and nothing will stop me from working towards my goals, not even a little stress fracture in the back 😉

Oh moa. 👯😍I really love your blogs. Your last one actually helped me so much. Now I know new exercises. And who does not need new inspirations?

So now to you upcoming Q&A. I do have a question:

Are you naturally so skinny or are you on a diet? I do have weight problems and I need some answers. How do I lose weight? I already eat pretty healthy and not to much. Do you have an advice for me? Thanks a lot! ❤️❤️

I am naturally skinny and I love food!! I think the most important to maintain your weight is to eat a little but quite often. Choose food like apples, carrots or other fruits as in between meals- snacks. Make sure you eat more salad and protein than carbs and always stay hydrated by drinking loads of water!!

If you were an animal, what would you like to be? Hmmm maybe a cat? I love cats and their lives seem to be so easy, just sleep, eat, sleep and repeat.

Have you done any other sports than dance? I did horse riding as a child, track and field, tennis and even football for a bit- but I wasn't very passionate about either of them. Figure skating though, that's something I really liked and it kind of got me in to ballet as my coach was a former dancer.

Series recommendations? PRISON BREAK ALL DAY EVERYDAY

That was it for this time, I hope you enjoyed this Q&A, let me know if you have any more questions down below!

Take care ❤

