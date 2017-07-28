

Hey guys!!

As the topic is stating, today's my last day being 16 and the fact that I'm turning 17 tomorrow is rather weird. One year has gone by so incredibly fast and extremely slow at the same time. Never could I ever imagine I'd get to experience moving houses and countries, switching schools and getting to know so many different dancers and people in general, within only a year.

It's been a while but I hope you're all good! My days have been quite repetitive with few changes so I haven't really had anything to write about.

I've started off the days with work, finishing around 12, having lunch and then working out. The other day I had a really nice dinner at my grandparents house, as the rest of the family was still in Stockholm. Yesterday, I had a little pre- birthday dinner for my grandparents and some cousins. We ate such good food; perks of eating loads of good food: food coma (deluxe).

I hope that being 17 will be even better than 16 and I can't wait to see what the future holds for me!❤

Goodnight xoxo

Advertisements