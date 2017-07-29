Five from today 17-07-29



I'm snuggled up in the sofa with my family, including the dog, eating the rest of my birthday cake, snacking on chips while watching a movie. Coziness!!

I cannot believe I'm 17, only 365 days and I'll be 18!! How crazy is that?

My family woke me up around seven, with cake and presents (second first photo) on the bed. An hour later I was heading to work but only for 2 hours as it was the very last practice for this semester. I had a really nice lunch with my family and the rest of the day was pretty chill.

Although it is my birthday, I did workout for 1.5 hours – a really good one actually (planks, core+back, arms, legs, feet). My grandparents were here for a little while in the afternoon & right after dinner we all went out for a long walk with the dog, and now we are, as mentioned, all snuggled up in the sofas.

Thank you all SO MUCH for all the birthday wishes and presents from family and friends I've been getting throughout this day. I am so thankful and it's been a really good day. Loads of love ❤️ Moa

Advertisements