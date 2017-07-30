Homemade sweet potato chips recipe

Hey guys!!

Today’s blogpost will be all about these delicious homemade sweet potato chips.

Easy, somewhat healthy and tastes amazing!!

What you need could not be any more simple;

3 sweet potatoes

Salt

Olive oil

Oven: on 200 Celsius degrees

2 baking plates

Start by cutting the potatoes in slices, not too thin though as they’ll decrease drastically when in the oven. Evenly distribute a thin layer of oil over the baking plates and place the potatoes on them.

When they’re all on the baking plates, turn them to the other side so that both sides get some of the oil on them. Then sprinkle the chips with salt, before placing them in the oven.

Now, it’s up to you however long you’ll want to keep them in there. The initial time is 45 minutes but I’d say to add at least 10 minutes to that, depending on your oven. To be on the safe side, make sure you check on them every once in awhile.

And that’s it!!

Easy, huh?

Totally worth trying, I swear- they’re delicious!

