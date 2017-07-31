Luckiest day ever? Theme park fun!



Hey guys!!

Today's been such a good day; spent at the theme park Liseberg, in Gothenburg.

After my work was finished, we got ready and left our house around lunch time. 2 hours later and we were in Gothenburg. Among trying out loads of fun attractions, going in to the haunted house and eating such good food, nothing beats the fact that we managed to win not one but FIVE times in the lotteries. I think our candy will last a life time… happy family!!

It's almost 10 pm, and we're heading back to south of Sweden again. Exhausted but extremely content.

What have you guys been up to? Whatever it is, I hope it's been great. Try to enjoy the last days/ weeks of summer as much as you can, before going back in to the stressful life in school or at work.

Tomorrow, I'll be writing a blogpost describing what a typical workout, for me, looks like. Stay tuned for that!

Take care!! ❤

Advertisements