What do I do for a typical workout of mine?

Well, what’s for certain is that this depends: what day it is, timings, what I’ve done previous days and so forth.

Anyhow, this is an average workout I did the other day:

I ran from work which is about 3km as for my warmup. Then I used my foam roller to loosen up tensed areas, especially my legs. Then it was time for some plank: I did a set of planks for 10 minutes nonstop. I started with 3 minutes center plank, on both arms, then I did 2 minutes to the right, 2 minutes to the left followed by another minute of center plank, without stopping I did 2 last minutes of twist in push up postion- adversing each hip touching the ground.

After planks I went straight into a long set of core and back exercises:

• 50 crunches on the Pilates ball

• 20 small back lifts for the upper back on the ball followed by 15 bigger ones

• 20 leg drops with 1kg weights on each ankle, arms holding onto the sofa

• This is a tricky one: put your feet on the Pilates ball and go into the push up position, engage your abdominals and pull up your upper body to get the pelvis in line with your arms, like a handstand with the feet still on the ball. 5 pull ups like that followed by 2 push ups in between- repeat 3 times without stopping.

I did this set 3 times.

Then I did 16 front lunges and 20 lunges to the side, turned out.

My second set was as follows:

• 30 frog lifts on the tummy, heels together, followed by 15 with the right foot crossed with the left one and 15 with the opposite crossing.

• Glutes: lay on your side with both legs bent, open your top leg to the side- as much as you can: 30 times on each leg.

• Push up position on the ball: carefully lift each leg 10 times.

I only did this set twice as it’s quite intense- your legs will be burning that’s for sure.

With weights (1kg/foot) on my ankles I did another set but on the foam roller:

• 10 dips on the floor with each foot pointed, keeping the legs in a 90 degrees angle. 10 with flexed feet.

• 10 ‘biking’ slow with control + 10 faster.

• Sitting on the foam roller, not straight but with the core engaged, belly button attached to the spine. With 1.5 kg weights in both of my hands I went from 1st to 2nd position 8 times, then from 2nd to 3rd 8 times as well.

This set was repeated 2 times.

Keeping the weights on my ankles, I did 50+50 relevés in parallel. The first 50 with accent up and slow down, the second half going up slow and with the accent down.

After these exercises I did a floorbarre on the Pilates ball. I can’t remember exactly what I did that day, whether I was wearing weights or not. I always start with bridges though. 10+10 with parallel feet, first half rolling through the spine and the second half just keeping he back straight (nice & strong of course!). Then I stay up and stretch my legs, bend, stretch bend- you get the drill, 10 times. Then I do this in a position that’s not completely 180 turned out nor parallel but something in between. Lastly, I do a few bridges as turned out and opened as possible.

Then I do single leg bridges with stretched legs, 10 on each leg. I also do tendues: front and side. Demi ronde, grand ronde, fondue, rond de jambe en l’air and grand battement.

I alway finish my workouts with some stretching, feet, splits, leg in the hand and so on. Depending on how I feel I may also do feet exercises with a theraband and different arm workouts with the band. Some days of the week I put on my pointe shoes and do relevés.

This was it! My average time for a workout I would estimate to be around 1.5 hours. Sometimes I only do an hour and sometimes 3 hours. If I’ve done a longer workout one day, I usually keep it shorter the next day. If I’m sore anywhere I focus on working other body parts instead. My top priority is always core and abs!

Remember to drink plenty of water after a workout and fuel your body with the right nutrients: either snacks or a bigger meal depending on what time it is. My favourite snacks are nuts, apples, nectarines, carrots (with peanut butter hehe), porridge with fibre oats topped with berries.

I hope you guys enjoyed reading more in depths what I do for workout. Feel free to comment any questions down below if something’s unclear,

Take care and keeping working HARD!! Xoxo

