Bye Sweden, hello India!



Hello from Stockholm Arlanda airport!!

I am SO sorry for the lack of updates these past few days. I've been busy with work & packing, on top of that we ran out of wifi which resulted in 0 blogposts and no workout post as promised… sorry!

I landed in Stockholm about an hour ago, I received my luggage, checked in, went through security and got some lunch at Starbucks. I also bought the book 'I am pilgrim', which I'm really excited to read. I've just finished my food and will start reading the book after my episode of house of cards is finished. Since I've pretty much finished watching Prison break I thought why not start another series? House of cards has been on my list for awhile and I've heard it's good, hopefully that's true. Have you watched it?

My plane departures in two hours and the flight to Helsinki is only less than an hour, pretty convenient. My family is flying from Denmark so I'll meet them in Helsinki and we'll be on the last flight together.

I didn't feel sad about leaving grey and rainy Skåne and although Stockholm is bright and sunny,- I can't wait to leave Sweden. I am so excited to come back to Delhi after many months away.

Wish me a Bon voyage and I'll see you guys soon, take care!! ✈️

Advertisements