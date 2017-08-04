Reunited with my love

Namaste everyone🙏🏼

We are FINALLY back in Delhi, happier than EVER. The apartment looks so nice, the weather is humid but hot- aka heaven compared to Sweden’s grey and cold weather – and the best of all: I am reunited with my cat. ❤

We landed in the early morning, going through immigration office went pretty quick and we didn’t even have to wait for our luggage. When we were home and settled in we all went to bed and slept for about three hours.

I’m pretty jet lagged to say the least but so happy to finally be back in Delhi again. I can’t believe we arrived to India TODAY?! It feels like we’ve been here for at least two days: perks of overnight flights..? The rest of the day has been very chill, I unpacked for awhile and then I hit the gym. I walked on the treadmill for 45 minutes, whilst listening to my favourite Swedish podcast Fredagspodden. Then I did some random core exercises and worked a bit on my arms before going back up to the apartment.

My family just came back from taking a dip in the pool and we’ll now watch a movie before going to bed.

Hope you guys are well,

Goodnight!

