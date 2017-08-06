Food coma, is that you?

Good evening everyone!!

Currently dying in the sofa, watching House of cards… I’m so tired and (a tad) hungover. Today’s been spent eating and making friends, and more eating ;).

I went out with a bunch of friends yesterday and we had such a fun night. Although I got home in the early morning, I still found myself waking up around eight.. Whyyy???

In the morning I went to the gym and walked on the treadmill for a bit, then I swam a kilometre in the pool. Swimming is such a great activity for your overall body. I’ve worked out really hard yesterday and the day before so I thought I’d take two days ‘off’, staying active but not doing the usual strengthening. Variety is key! I’ll most likely also schedule some physio sessions for the end of the week. Physio is always a good idea :).

After swimming I got ready and me and my family drove to the popular Leela hotel. Saying their brunch is amazing is an understatement. Since we’ve been in Delhi for a while and are experienced with how things work around here, we’ve chosen to become link family to new expats families arriving. Today we gathered everyone for some brunching. They were all so nice and I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say that we had such a great time.

When we had been eating for ages, we were invited to one of the families’ house. They just moved here and they live in an incredible farm house, their tiny little golden retriever puppy is the CUTEST, not to mention the cat.

Tomorrow will be a chill day by the pool, the rest of the family will be in Delhi at the school- there’s some (not mandatory) mela you can attend.

I hope you’ve all had a good day, I’ll see you tomorrow!!

Advertisements