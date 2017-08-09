New in: Armani, Juicy Couture & Forever New



Hey guys!!

The first day of school for my siblings has officially finished and they're very happy to be back on track: reunions with friends, new students starting, scheduling play dates & what seems to be the most exciting thing of them all: my two youngest siblings have had their first language classes. Tuva is doing french and filip chose to learn Spanish. Exciting!

Today was a successful SHOPPING day!! As I was sick during the night and didn't feel very well in the morning I had to cancel my physio session… Delhi belly is no fun.

I was feeling much better after some hours of rest in bed, watching House of Cards, so mom and I head to Ambience Mall. We had a really cozy lunch together before doing some shopping.

I found such a nice purse from Armani with 40% discount, I also bought really nice – simple, black and elegant sun glasses from Juicy couture. Lastly I got a pair of slip ons from Geox and a top from Forever New. Successful shopping, wasn't it?

I hope you're all well,

Goodnight ❤

