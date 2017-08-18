(finally) back to ballet (school)

Heyy guys!

It’s been awhile….

I’m so sorry I haven’t blogged in what feels like forever, but I assume you can guess why the blog hasn’t been my top priority lately….

Well, I am finally back to full time ballet, at the Royal Swedish ballet school. Being back honestly feels so good. Today I had three hours of ballet, 2 hours of class and an hour en pointe. We also had english & anatomy but the very last class, contemporary, was cancelled. I haven’t been that sore except for my calves which were dead after the first class. Probably from all the feet exercises, jumps and relevés we were doing.

Here are some photos we took the other day, after accidentally meeting the famous swedish rapper Stor.

This week has been pretty chill, as we only followed the schedule until lunch and then did activities with everyone in high school. Today was a full day though.

I will finish at 6 pretty much everyday, the days are long but nothing to complain about. We have ballet class and repertoire everyday, depending on the day we also do contemporary/improvisation, pas de deux, anatomy, mental health classes and some academics. I can’t believe how happy I am to be back in the studio, being away from practicing this many hours a day really made me realise how much I truly LOVE to dance.

Tonight will be my last evening with mom until fall break. She’ll fly back to Delhi tomorrow. We’ve had a really really cozy week together ❤

Our Saturday practice doesn’t start until 9th of September which means we have some free weekends coming up. This Sunday, me and Wilma will be having a photoshoot with a photographer. I am so excited and cannot wait to take some cool photos. I’ve loads of ideas!

HAVE A GOOD WEEKEND !

