Don’t we all just LOVE smoothies? And the healthier, the better- right?

This one was made of 1 banana, some ginger, spinach, raspberries, 1 tbsp of chia seeds and 1dl of water plus some lime juice- topped with mango and macadamia nut granola. Nothing but a health boost; magnesium, calcium, loads of vitamins to only name a few.

Take care xoxo

Advertisements