Chia pudding with almond milk and cardamom

Today I thought I’d share this yummy (& easy!) chia pudding recipe with you. Perfect for breakfast or as an in between class snack. Chia seeds are filled with fibre, iron and rich in antioxidants. With other words, they’re really good for you 😉

Almond milk: a bit more than 2dl or 1 cup.

Chia seeds: 2 msk or 1/2 cup

Honey: however much you’d like

Cardamom: didn’t use any measurements this one either

Vanilla sugar/powder: same as with cardamom/ honey

Mix all the ingredients mentioned above in an average sized glass, put it in the fridge and leave it overnight.

Serve with berries for an extra boost of vitamins 😊❤

Advertisements