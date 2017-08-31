Posted on by moandreasson

Halloumi tacos? Yes please!

Good food = good mood. Isn’t it? 

Today I made this really yummy dinner: Halloumi tacos!

I posted pictures of it on my Snapchat (@ moaoaoaoa) and loads of people were asking for the recipe. All you need is halloumi, some tomato salsa, guacamole, tortilla bread and any additional vegetables of your choice.

Firstly, prepare the halloumi. Cut it into cubes and mix it with oregano, pepper flavour and a little bit of chilli flakes.

Prepare the tomato salsa by cutting the tomatoes, some red onion, lime juice and parsley. Add some salt and pepper.

The last thing you should do before frying the halloumi: prepare the guacamole. Since I’m one person I only used one avocado, mixed it with garlic, lime juice and salt and pepper. I also had corn and cucumber with my tacos.

Simple, healthy & takes no time to make!! Enjoy 😘

