Food coma & happy reunions

Hey guys!!

Yesterday I was finally reunited with my beloved friends Sabina & Jamine. We met after school and dropped off their stuff at my apartment before going out to eat sushi. It is a grey weekend at the boarding school meaning they cannot be there so they stayed with me at my apartment. ❤

We spent the rest of the night catching up on loads of gossip and stuff that’s happened, eating candy and berries.

Today’s morning was a very chill one, we woke up, made breakfast and watched Gilmore Girls. For lunch we discovered the amazing Älskade Traditioner, near Skanstull in Stockholm. We ordered incredible milkshakes and really yummy waffles. As you can see above. The rest of the day was spent shopping. They both left in the afternoon/ evening and since then I’ve been doing my laundry, a bit of cleaning and I’ve also studied for a Swedish test we’ll have on Monday.

For dinner I made tomato soup with (bean) pasta and sandwiches in the oven. I’m currently snacking on some candy while watching Orange is the new black.

Hope you’re all having a good weekend ❤

