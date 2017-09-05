Long days many rehearsals shenanigans

Heyy guys!!

I am SO sorry I haven’t blogged in forever… Apart from being busy seeing friends this weekend, I’ve also been studying for a big Swedish test we had on Monday.

I’ve been in such a good mood today. We started off with a class about art and society, then we had ballet, pointe class, lunch, Swedish and then we finished with rehearsals/ variation classes, at 6pm. I got home an hour later and after showering and removing my makeup I made dinner: Salmon, quinoa & vegetables, with an avocado- and basil sauce. It was SO yummy. Quick & easy too. DEFINITELY recommend to someone who wants a healthy but quick-fix dinner.

Tomorrow we finish quite early, at 5pm, and I might stay and work a bit more after that. I’ll see how my body is feeling. Yesterday I got new pointe shoes and I am currently trying out Bloch (alpha) as I don’t feel like grishko shoes look very good on me compared to freeds which are good looking but unnecessarily painful. I’ll let you know how these work!

I hope you’ve had a great start of your week. Otherwise, it can only get better 😉

Goodnight ❤

