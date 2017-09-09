La Movenza Dance wear

I’m so happy to be collaborating with the Italian brand La Movenza! Yesterday I got sent some really nice warm up clothes all the way from Italy.

Today was the first day of our Saturday school, we’ve had the whole weekends off until now as the school didn’t want to push us too hard in the beginning. As some weeks have passed we’ve started to work harder and harder, which is very exhausting but definitely so much fun. For repertoire class we’re working on Gamzatti variation and I’m also working extra on the dream variation from Raymonda.

La Movenza got me light grey leg warmers, another pair of pants, a jumpsuit and trash bag pants. I’m really thankful and can’t wait to wear these at school.

I hope you’re all having a good weekend❣️

Advertisements