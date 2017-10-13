Pumpkin spice and everything nice

Good morning guys and happy Friday 13th…!

It is officially fall: autumn leaves, lattes, apples, cozy candles, fuzzy socks, netflix and chill. Although my family lives on the other side of earth with 35 degrees and the sun shining bright, I am happy to live at a place where there are Octobers. The month of fall, isn’t it?

I am so sorry for my absence these past few weeks. I’ve been super busy with school and I also started working on Sundays (serving breakfast at the very nice hotel Kung Carl in Stockholm, 6am-12). LOADS of things have happened since I last wrote a blogpost and I felt that having some time off, not thinking about anything blog related, has been much needed in order to keep up with my busy schedule.

So… where do I start? As always, early mornings and late nights are what my weeks consist off. 7 days out of 7. We had our classical exam this Tuesday and I can’t even tell you what a relief it is to be done with it. We did the barre on pointe, center in flats and after allegro we continued with pointe shoe exercises. I am actually happy with how it turned out and I think I had a good class. On Monday we’ll only do barre and then watch the exam class as it was recorded. I’m scared…

The Christmas performances are getting closer and closer and I will be performing two things. One group dance from Onegin and also the solo of the dying Swan, which is really exciting. Now, as the exam is over I can put all my focus on these two dances.

Fall break is slowly but surely approaching and I can’t believe it is only TWO MORE WEEKS until I (finally) leave for Delhi. I can’t wait to be reunited with my family and friends, not to mention the heat, again- after too many months away. ❤ ❤ ❤ Missing my family so much!

On Wednesday we were watching a contemporary performance at the Opera and yesterday night was spent listening to the Stravinsky Petrushka festival concert, at Konserthuset in Stockholm. It was mandatory for the whole upper school as we will be working with this piece during music theory. I have to say that it actually wasn’t as boring as I thought it would be, I quite enjoyed it but was also very relieved when it finally finished, 2 hours later. Wilma and I spent the rest of the evening/ night having dinner at Espresso House.

There is a teachers’ conference for all teachers at school today, meaning we have the day off (say whatttt?). I really needed a day off, my body hurts so much from all the hard work, we’re all exhausted and at least 90% of the girls are injured. Today I’ve been reading and studying. I also made a super yummy brunch (scramble egg with the indian masala spice, bacons, avocado, banana cinnamon pancakes and strawberries). Yum!

I’ll soon go out for a walk and I also need to prepare a pair of pointe shoes and finish some essays.

I hope you’re all enjoying fall, wherever you are. Keep working hard! ❤

